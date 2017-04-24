A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer move for Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick.

The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus and Inter Milan, is understood to have a £21m release clause inserted into his current contract.

The Czech Republic international has scored 10 Serie A goals in just nine starts this term, and according to Calciomercato.com, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is considering a summer approach.

Schick came through the youth system at Sparta Prague, spending two years in their first team before making the move to Sampdoria before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Spurs are expected to sign at least one new forward this summer to support leading scorer Harry Kane.