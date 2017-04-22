Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Hugo Lloris: 'Chelsea have the edge in Premier League title race'

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris admits that his side's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea could give their London rivals an extra edge in the title race.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 13:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted that his side's 4-2 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup may have given the Blues a boost ahead of the Premier League title run-in.

Antonio Conte's side had been beginning to falter in recent weeks, with defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in April enabling Spurs to close the gap at the top of the table from 10 points to four.

That gap could grow back to seven by the time Tottenham are next in action, with Chelsea taking on Southampton on Tuesday night, but Lloris insists that his side will not give up hope of catching their London rivals.

"We know that they have an advantage but we need to believe until the end. We knew before that this game can have maybe an impact for the rest of the season. But in football you need to believe because everything is possible and we don't know what will happen in the next few weeks," he told reporters.

"They are human and that's the case for us. The only thing that we can do is keep working hard, keep believing and playing the same way that we play in the last few weeks. From the beginning we ran after the game, we ran after the score.

"We played in the way we wanted to play, that's the most important thing. That's why we have to keep our chins up. We made a good performance. And then it is about details. Chelsea, they are used to winning trophies. It's a winning team. And maybe they have more experience than us. But we try to make a good balance. In the way we play, we try to push but it was not enough."

Tottenham's next match comes against in-form Palace on Wednesday.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year
Your Comments
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Oriol Romeu is not far off N'Golo Kante'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 