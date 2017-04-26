Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur make two changes apiece for this evening's Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park.

Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to his Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup for this evening's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Wing-backs Kyle Walker and Ben Davies return to the side after missing Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, taking over from Heung-min Son and Kieran Trippier.

Pochettino will go with a 3-4-3 formation once again in South London, meaning starting roles for Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli just off leading man Harry Kane, the former of whom has provided 11 assists and scored four goals in his last 11 games in all competitions.

In terms of the hosts, boss Sam Allardyce has also made two alterations to the side that beat Liverpool 2-1 at the weekend, bringing in Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur in place of injured James Tomkins and Yohan Cabaye.

McArthur is making his first start since mid-February following a spell on the sidelines with a back injury, while Christian Benteke will again lead the line fresh on the back of his double at Anfield three days ago.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Sakho, Ward, Schlupp, Kelly, Townsend, Puncheon, Zaha, Milivojevic, McArthur, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Van Aanholt, Delaney, Cabaye, Sakho, Flamini, Campbell

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen

