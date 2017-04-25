Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that winning the Premier League title in his first season in English football would be the greatest achievement of his career.

The Blues are currently in the driving seat to lift the trophy courtesy of their four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur - a gap which would grow to seven if Chelsea beat Southampton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Conte has previously won three Serie A titles during his managerial career, in addition to taking charge of the Italian national team, but he insists that the Premier League crown would top them all.

"Yes, for sure. For me, for the players, for the club. To win the title in England is a great achievement. To win in England these days is not easy," he told reporters.

"Now it's a good season. To become a great or fantastic season there is only one way: to try to win."

Conte could still mark his first year in England with a double too after progressing into the final of the FA Cup, where they will face Arsenal next month.