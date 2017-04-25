Antonio Conte: 'Winning Premier League title would be my greatest achievement'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that winning the Premier League title in his first season in English football would be the greatest achievement of his career.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 13:51 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that winning the Premier League title in his debut season in English football would be his greatest achievement.

The Blues are currently in the driving seat to lift the trophy courtesy of their four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur - a gap which would grow to seven if Chelsea beat Southampton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Conte has previously won three Serie A titles during his managerial career, in addition to taking charge of the Italian national team, but he insists that the Premier League crown would top them all.

"Yes, for sure. For me, for the players, for the club. To win the title in England is a great achievement. To win in England these days is not easy," he told reporters.

"Now it's a good season. To become a great or fantastic season there is only one way: to try to win."

Conte could still mark his first year in England with a double too after progressing into the final of the FA Cup, where they will face Arsenal next month.

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Eric Dier: 'Spurs are unstoppable'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Ander Herrera: 'Eden Hazard has been best player this season'
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "not sure" Tottenham Hotspur can catch Chelsea
 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Eden Hazard: 'I need to be more selfish'
Eden Hazard: 'Kante deserved PFA award'Puel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Conte: 'PL title would be best achievement'Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clauseConte aims dig at Manchester clubs
Hazard in no rush to sign Chelsea dealMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Courtois feared his season was overPreview: Chelsea vs. SouthamptonConte plays down psychological advantage
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 