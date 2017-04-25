New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur pondering swoop for Hull City defender Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer bid for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.
Staff Reporter
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The 24-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from various clubs due to his impressive performances at the back.

Maguire, who joined the Tigers from Sheffield United in 2014, has shown his versatility in that he can play in a back four or back three.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in a new defender and Maguire is an option.

The report adds that Hull may consider accepting offers in the region of £12m to £15m as the defender has just one year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Jack Hunt and Andrew Robertson in action during the Championship playoff final between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday on May 28, 2016
