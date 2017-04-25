Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer bid for Hull City defender Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from various clubs due to his impressive performances at the back.

Maguire, who joined the Tigers from Sheffield United in 2014, has shown his versatility in that he can play in a back four or back three.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in a new defender and Maguire is an option.

The report adds that Hull may consider accepting offers in the region of £12m to £15m as the defender has just one year left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium.