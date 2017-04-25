Preview: Chelsea vs. Southampton

Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Fresh on the back of overcoming Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, Chelsea have a big chance to pull further clear in the Premier League on Tuesday evening when taking on Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

For the first time in a month the Blues are in action ahead of their closest challengers in the table, meaning that they can open up a seven-point gap prior to Spurs facing Crystal Palace the following night.

Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017© SilverHub

Make no mistake about it - Saturday's impressive victory at Wembley Stadium was truly massive for Chelsea, coming against a side that they have struggled to truly shake off in the top flight in recent weeks.

In the first semi-final showdown between the Premier League's top two since the turn of the millennium, the Blues dug deep and came out on top 4-2 winners thanks to a string of sublime goals, but it remains to be seen just have much of an effect it has had on the North Londoners.

Psychologically speaking, Chelsea will head into their final six games of the season in a positive mood, starting with Tuesday's clash against a Southampton side camped very much in mid-table and with little left to play for on the face of it.

Antonio Conte's men cannot afford to take their foot off the gas, however, especially on the back of their worst league performance in quite some time last time out when going down 2-0 to Manchester United, failing to register a single shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Whether it was a case of United boss Jose Mourinho outwitting his former side with his use of tactics by man marking key man Eden Hazard out of the game, or the Blues just simply having an off day, the onus is now back on the league leaders to restore a healthy lead at the top.

After beating Stoke City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium on March 18, Chelsea moved 13 points clear of the chasing pack and many felt that the title should have been handed over there and then. Fast forward five weeks, however, and that advantage has been reduced to just the four points.

Two defeats in their last four, including a home reverse to Crystal Palace recently, has matched the club's loss tally from across their previous 22 matches - they are no longer seen as unbeatable and opposition sides will not be afraid to get at Chelsea in these closing weeks.

That momentous triumph in the FA Cup at the weekend arguably came at the perfect time for Conte, though, with his gamble to leave out Hazard and Diego Costa - without a goal in any of his last five league outings - paying off in the end to set up a meeting with Arsenal in next month's final.

Now the four-time Premier League champions must find some momentum in the top flight once again, knowing that matters remain in their own hands heading into a string of remaining fixtures that sees them face just one truly daunting opponent - Everton away next weekend.

Recent form in Premier League: WWLWWL
Recent form (all competitions): WLWWLW

Southampton

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`© SilverHub

It is fair to say when looking back on the season that has been for Southampton, which looks likely to end with them in the top half once again, that focus for the majority has been on matters away from the Premier League.

Whether the Europa League in the opening months of the season, eventually ending in disappointing circumstances with a group-stage exit, or their run to the final of the EFL Cup, the Saints have never truly been in a position to prioritise league position.

That has not stopped them having what has been, on the whole, another impressive campaign, particularly when taking into account yet more disruption last summer with the loss of two key players and another manager moving on.

Claude Puel may not have been able to match last term's sixth-placed finish under Ronald Koeman, opening the door for their rare foray into Europe this time around, and seven years of constant improvement will almost certainly come to an end, but optimism can still remain.

The bad news for the Saints is that the vultures again appear to be circling, this time with star defender Virgil van Dijk being linked with the St Mary's exit, so smart spending will again be required if they are to maintain their top-half footing in 2017-18.

There is still a month of the current campaign left to play, however, and Puel will be confident of chasing down West Bromwich Albion, who are sat four points better off in eighth after playing two games more.

Matching their final position of 2013-14 may be the only serious target left to aim for, but it is no real surprise to see the South Coast side pretty much exactly in mid-table as we approach the conclusion of a season that has seen them lack any serious consistency.

Since their campaign was effectively ended with defeat to Man United at Wembley on February 26, Southampton have won two, draw one and lost one, most recently falling to a fairly comprehensive 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on home soil a little over a week ago.

They lacked any serious attacking bite in that match, taking their tally against top-six sides to two draws and six defeats under Puel, yet three wins in their last four on their travels, and 10 goals scored in the process, suggests that the Saints could just play a key part in the destination of the league title when heading to Stamford Bridge.

Recent form in Premier League: WLDWWD

Team News

Chelsea's Gary Cahill celebrates scoring against Stoke City on March 18, 2017© SilverHub

Skipper Gary Cahill is back in contention for Chelsea after a short spell on the sidelines with gastroenteritis, but Nathan Ake will be hopeful of keeping hold of his spot in the side on the back of the cup win over Tottenham.

Costa and Hazard, the latter of whom has netted his joint-best tally of 14 in the league this season, are likely to be recalled to the side and will be feeling fairly fresh for this second game in three days.

The only other big call that Conte has to make regards who starts alongside PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante, with Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic battling for a spot in defensive midfield.

In terms of the visitors, Sam McQueen is expected to miss out with a minor groin strain, while Matt Targett and Charlie Austin are not yet quite ready to make a return to first-team action.

There will be a Stamford Bridge return for Oriol Romeu, who has sat out his side's last two matches through suspension, but Puel is without five members of his squad - including long-term absentee Van Dijk - despite the 10-day rest between games.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:
Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Southampton possible starting lineup:
Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Davis; Redmond, Gabbiadini, Boufal

Head To Head

Chelsea have struggled in meetings against Southampton at Stamford Bridge in recent times, winning just three of the last eight Premier League encounters.

Last season's fixture here finished 3-1 to the Saints, making a bad start to the defending champions' season even worse, while the year before it was all square at one apiece.

The Blues have lost just two of the last 16 games overall since 2002, though, winning nine and drawing five of those.

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Southampton

Despite having the psychological advantage of playing before Spurs, Conte believes that it is the side currently sat second in the table that are better off this week as they have an extra day's rest. The Blues head into their latest league outing without a clean sheet in any of their last 10 - their worst run since December 1996 - and hardly boast the most impressive of recent home records against the Saints, so supporters will be grateful to snatch any sort of win.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
