Chelsea 'confident of Virgil van Dijk deal'

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
A report claims that Chelsea are confident of signing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:36 UK

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk this summer, despite firm interest from Manchester City.

Van Dijk, 25, joined Southampton from Celtic in September 2015 on a five-year contract, but after impressing during his first campaign in the Premier League, the defender signed a new six-year deal last summer.

Despite being tied to the Saints until the summer of 2022, it is understood that the Dutch international will seek a move away from St Mary's at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, with a host of clubs linked with the powerful defender this season.

Man City and Manchester United have both been credited with an interest, but according to The Mirror, Chelsea are increasingly confident of signing Van Dijk for a figure in the region of £50m this summer.

Van Dijk has not played for Southampton since suffering an ankle injury towards the start of 2017.

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
