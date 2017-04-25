Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Southampton

The hosts come into this match looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points having booked their place in the final of the FA Cup at the expense of their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

7.21pm On paper, Southampton come into this match with very little left to fight for this season. The best position they can realistically aspire to now is eighth place, with four points separating them from West Bromwich Albion but then 17 between themselves and the top seven. A top-half finish will be considered the minimum requirement for the Saints now, although it is very crowded in that part of the table with only four points separating them in ninth and Burnley in 16th.

7.19pm Incidentally, Chelsea make that tricky trip to Everton in their next game after this one, but after that they look to have an easier run-in than Spurs. The Blues must still face Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford and Sunderland - in addition to tonight's game and Sunday's against Everton - before the end of the season, and three of those come here at Stamford Bridge. Spurs, by comparison, must still take on Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester United, Leicester and Hull after their game against Crystal Palace tomorrow night.

7.17pm Somewhat surprising for a team that have been so dominant for the majority of the season, Chelsea also 'only' have the third best home record in the Premier League this season having amassed fewer points than both Tottenham and Everton in front of their own fans. Of course, there are plenty of teams who would swap their own home records for Chelsea, Southampton included, but it is perhaps not quite as good as you might expect. Having said that, the Blues have only lost twice here across all competitions this season, winning the other 17 of their 19 outings.

7.15pm Almost as worrying for Conte as his side's dip in form will be their relatively poor defensive record in recent weeks. Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games, which makes for their worst run since a 13-game streak in December 1996. The Blues had boasted the best defensive record in the division before that, helped by 12 clean sheets in the space of 16 prior to this current run, which has now been going on for more than three months.

7.13pm Chelsea have now lost as many games this month as they had in their previous six months of action having been beaten just twice in their previous 23 league outings before April - winning a whopping 19 of those. Conte has only ever lost three matches in one month of a top-flight campaign once before, while in charge of Atalanta in November 2009, while Chelsea as a club have not suffered that fate since October 2015 under Jose Mourinho, when one of their defeats was at home to Southampton.

7.11pm It was suggested that the winner of that semi-final at Wembley would gain the psychological edge in the Premier League title race and, even if the impact of a win either way was being a little overstated in terms of how it would affect the league form, for Chelsea to have halted Tottenham's winning run having rested their two main attackers is sure to have some impact. At the very least, it should restore any ailing confidence in the Chelsea camp following those defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United - the latter of which saw them fail to have a single shot on target in the league for the first time in a decade.

7.09pm The title race is still very much in Chelsea's hands with a four-point lead, but considering that was a 10-point advantage at the beginning of this month it would also be too early to say that the race is over either. Tonight does give Chelsea a rare chance to play before Spurs and extend that lead back up to seven-points before Pochettino's side take on in-form Crystal Palace tomorrow night, and a Chelsea win would certainly test Tottenham's mettle following Saturday's FA Cup semi-final defeat.

7.07pm Southampton do have plenty of quality in that team, then, but Chelsea will still fancy their chances of doing the business today and easing any growing concerns regarding their lead at the top of the table. It looked for a long time as though there would be no slip-ups from Antonio Conte 's side, such was the relentlessness of their form, but defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester United in recent weeks have just handed a bit of hope to Spurs ahead of the final six games of the season.

7.05pm The likes of Tadic and James Ward-Prowse will look to help Boufal and Gabbiadini to breach what has been a leakier Chelsea defence than usual tonight, but arguably the more important area is in defence and trying to stop the mercurial talents of Hazard and co. Puel has named an unchanged back four to attempt that, including a return to Stamford Bridge for former Chelsea man Bertrand, while Forster once again starts in between the sticks.

7.03pm Leading the line for the Saints tonight is Manolo Gabbiadini who, unlike Boufal, really did hit the ground running upon his arrival at the club. The Italian scored six times in his first four matches for Southampton following his January move, but an injury slowed that lightning start and he has now failed to find the back of the net in his last two games - still not exactly a worrying drought but not the pace he set himself in the early days either.

7.01pm Romeu's return is one of two changes made by Puel from the side that lost to Manchester City 10 days ago, with the midfielder replacing Hojbjerg in the side. Nathan Redmond also drops to the bench for tonight's match as record-signing Sofiane Boufal is handed a rare start. Boufal is yet to show his best form since his summer move to St Mary's and Puel admitted recently that he is struggling for confidence, but he does possess that ability to be a match winner.

6.59pm As for Southampton, their big team news is the return of Oriol Romeu, who is likely to come up against Kante on numerous occasions tonight. The former Chelsea man returns to Stamford Bridge tonight and is straight back into the side after missing the last two games through suspension. He has arguably been Southampton's player of the season this year, and manager Claude Puel even suggested that he is not too far short of Kante's quality in the middle of the park - one of the highest compliments you could pay to a midfielder at the moment.

6.57pm The other big news for Chelsea comes in defence as Gary Cahill returns after receiving treatment for gastroenteritis last week, replacing Ake in the starting XI tonight. It is more or less a full-strength side for the hosts, then, with Fabregas in for the Pedro being the only change from the team we have been most used to seeing from Conte this season. Newly-crowned PFA player of the year N'Golo Kante is amongst that once again, playing for the first time since winning the award tonight.

6.55pm Hazard has only once scored more league goals in a single campaign - netting 20 for Lille in the 2011-12 season - and his form has been particularly impressive here at Stamford Bridge. He has directly contributed to 14 goals in his last 17 Premier League home games, scoring 11 and creating another three in that time. Alongside Hazard and Costa in that front three tonight is Fabregas, with Pedro and Willian both dropping to the bench despite the latter scoring twice in the win over Spurs.

6.53pm Costa has been stuck on 49 Premier League goals for all of that time now, and will be desperate to finally bring up the half-century tonight. He has a good record against Southampton too having been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three Premier League games against the Saints - including scoring in the reverse earlier this season. Hazard was also on the scoresheet in that match, and he has already equalled his personal best tally of 14 Premier League goals for a season during what has been a brilliant campaign for the Belgian.

6.51pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the headline news comes from the Chelsea camp as both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa return to the Chelsea starting lineup having been left on the bench from the start for the FA Cup win over Tottenham on Saturday. The duo were always expected to come back in tonight, despite Costa having struggled for a bit of form of late. The Spain international has failed to score in his last five Premier League games - his longest drought in league competition since a run of six for Atletico Madrid from December 2012 to January 2013.

6.49pm SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Long, Redmond, Rodriguez

6.49pm SOUTHAMPTON STARTING XI: Forster; Cédric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Boufal; Gabbiadini

6.47pm CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Chalobah, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

6.47pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard