Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has said that his side's 4-2 win over Southampton will put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their London derby with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Blues followed up their FA Cup semi-final triumph over Spurs with a victory by the same scoreline at home to the Saints this evening, a result which lifts them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have the opportunity to close that gap back to four points at Selhurst Park tomorrow evening but Hazard, who set Chelsea on their way to tonight's win with his 15th goal of the season, is hopeful that their London rivals will feel the pressure of needing to win.

"It's always good to score and create lot of chances. We scored four beautiful goals," Hazard told reporters.

"It's always good to play before [Tottenham] and put pressure on them. I want to take the trophy at the end of the season. If my goals help to win games then that's good."

Hazard's tally of 15 goals this season is the best he has ever managed in a single Premier League campaign.