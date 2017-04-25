Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
Southampton
Hazard (5'), Cahill (45'), Costa (54', 89')
Kante (40'), Fabregas (49')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Romeu (24'), Bertrand (94')
Romeu (60'), Tadic (73')

Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea have put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard believes that his side's 4-2 win over Southampton will put the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur to respond in the Premier League title race.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has said that his side's 4-2 win over Southampton will put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their London derby with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Blues followed up their FA Cup semi-final triumph over Spurs with a victory by the same scoreline at home to the Saints this evening, a result which lifts them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have the opportunity to close that gap back to four points at Selhurst Park tomorrow evening but Hazard, who set Chelsea on their way to tonight's win with his 15th goal of the season, is hopeful that their London rivals will feel the pressure of needing to win.

"It's always good to score and create lot of chances. We scored four beautiful goals," Hazard told reporters.

"It's always good to play before [Tottenham] and put pressure on them. I want to take the trophy at the end of the season. If my goals help to win games then that's good."

Hazard's tally of 15 goals this season is the best he has ever managed in a single Premier League campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch Chelsea
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea have put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur'
Conte: 'We must be confident for future'Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'Team News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashEden Hazard not ready for Chelsea captaincy
Eden Hazard: 'Kante deserved PFA award'Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch ChelseaPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Conte: 'PL title would be best achievement'Herrera: 'Hazard has been best player'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea have put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur'
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "cannot guarantee" Dele Alli will stay at Tottenham Hotspur
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
Conte: 'We must be confident for future'Kevin Stewart 'has hernia operation'Frank de Boer: 'Eriksen ready for Barcelona'Pochettino: 'Tottenham team are winners'Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch Chelsea
Report: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureEhiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledgeReport: Tottenham want Patrick SchickConte plays down psychological advantage
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 