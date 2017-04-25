Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
Southampton
Hazard (5'), Cahill (45'), Costa (54', 89')
Kante (40'), Fabregas (49')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Romeu (24'), Bertrand (94')
Romeu (60'), Tadic (73')

Chelsea's Gary Cahill: 'Beating Southampton a massive step'

Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill describes his side's win over Southampton as "massive".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has declared that his side took a "massive step" forward in the title race by defeating Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The England international netted the Blues' second goal as the table-toppers opened up a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"It does feel like a massive step. First time for a long time we've played first [before Tottenham in the league]," Cahill told Sky Sports News.

"Marcos Alonso popped a nice ball across and it's great for a defender. It was a great timing [the second goal] and a big boost before half time. Most important thing is that we get the win."

Diego Costa bagged a brace and Eden Hazard scored the opener against the Saints, with Southampton's replies coming from ex-Chelsea men Oriol Romeu and Ryan Bertrand.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Read Next:
Eden Hazard not ready for Chelsea captaincy
>
View our homepages for Gary Cahill, Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Marcos Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea have put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur'
Conte: 'We must be confident for future'Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'Team News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashEden Hazard not ready for Chelsea captaincy
Eden Hazard: 'Kante deserved PFA award'Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch ChelseaPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Conte: 'PL title would be best achievement'Herrera: 'Hazard has been best player'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Southampton News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
 Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea's Gary Cahill: 'Beating Southampton a massive step'
Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of Van DijkTeam News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Preview: Chelsea vs. Southampton
Puel: 'Romeu almost as good as Kante'Bertrand: 'Van Dijk world's best centre-back'Saints 'identify Van Dijk replacement'Palace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?Southampton's Chinese investment back on?
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 