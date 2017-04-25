Chelsea defender Gary Cahill describes his side's win over Southampton as "massive".

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has declared that his side took a "massive step" forward in the title race by defeating Southampton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.

The England international netted the Blues' second goal as the table-toppers opened up a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"It does feel like a massive step. First time for a long time we've played first [before Tottenham in the league]," Cahill told Sky Sports News.

"Marcos Alonso popped a nice ball across and it's great for a defender. It was a great timing [the second goal] and a big boost before half time. Most important thing is that we get the win."

Diego Costa bagged a brace and Eden Hazard scored the opener against the Saints, with Southampton's replies coming from ex-Chelsea men Oriol Romeu and Ryan Bertrand.