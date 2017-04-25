New Transfer Talk header

Mauricio Pochettino "cannot guarantee" Dele Alli will stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is only focused on the present and not the upcoming transfer window, having seen midfielder Dele Alli linked with a fresh move away.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confessed that he could be powerless to preventing Dele Alli from departing the club at the end of the season.

The recently-crowned PFA Young Player of the Year is reportedly on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid, while Barcelona legend Xavi claimed this week that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also interested.

In the wake of fresh speculation over the Englishman's future, Pochettino admitted that he cannot be certain if Alli will still be a Tottenham player come the end of the summer transfer window, but is confident that his side are still heading in the right direction.

"I cannot guarantee anything in life," he told reporters. "The most important thing is to enjoy the present. I am so sad [about the death of Ugo Ehiogu] - don't think about the future. In the future, we'll take the best decision for the club.

"After three years you can see how the team is improving every year and all our decisions so far have been good. Trust in the club that we will take the best decision for the club to achieve [our goals], improve next season again. That's the most important thing.

"We care a lot about the club and now we must focus on the present, try to help the team and the club to be there if Chelsea drop points. And it will be special if in the last season at White Hart Lane we win the Premier League.

"It's like many rumours. Kyle [Walker], [Christian] Eriksen, [Hugo] Lloris, Pochettino - many rumours about many things. I never speak about rumours. It's important to be honest with the club and try to give our best. After the last game, we can spend the next 24 hours speaking about the future."

Alli has 16 goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, as well as playing a part in four goals in cup competitions.

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
