General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur have winning mentality'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino rejects suggestions that his side lack the winning mentality to end their nine-year wait for silverware.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 15:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions that his side do not have enough of a winning mentality to compete for trophies.

Saturday's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea means that Tottenham's only hope of scooping a first piece of silverware for nine years now rests on bridging the four-point gap to Antonio Conte's side in the Premier League.

Spurs have made clear progress since Pochettino's arrival at the club, but questions have been raised regarding whether they have what it takes to make the next step up and begin marking their development with silverware.

"I have no doubt [about the team's winning mentality]. It's important to have memory. The first season we arrived we got 35 players and we started to rebuild the team during the season. Not to arrive, sign 10 players, put out another 12," Pochettino told reporters.

"We start to compete in the last two seasons. Last season we finished third, the best place in the Premier League for Tottenham, now we are second and fighting with the big sides with a completely different project.

"The mentality is fantastic - to win always. But when you compete with Chelsea, Man United, Man City, Liverpool - come on. The players deserve full credit and (you should) remove that idea because it's not true. They are winners. Another thing is to win titles, but they are winners."

Spurs take on in-form Crystal Palace on Wednesday looking to make it eight Premier League wins on the bounce.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Walker to consider Tottenham future
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino "not sure" Tottenham Hotspur can catch Chelsea
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours
Pochettino: 'Tottenham team are winners'Report: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireEhiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledgeReport: Tottenham want Patrick SchickConte plays down psychological advantage
Lloris: 'Chelsea have edge in title race'Kane: 'Spurs will try to win title for Ehiogu'Premier League trio 'eye Luke Shaw'Report: Barcelona want Christian EriksenReport: Spurs want Blackpool youngster
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 