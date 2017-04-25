Antonio Conte has recalled Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa to Chelsea's starting lineup to face Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Cahill missed Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur due to a bout of gastroenteritis, while Hazard and Costa were left out for fitness reasons.

Costa leads Chelsea's attack as he goes in search of a first league goal in six matches, flanked by Hazard and another returning player in Cesc Fabregas, with Pedro and Willian both dropping out of the side.

In terms of the visitors, who have won three of their last four away matches but failed to overcome a top-six side this season in eight attempts, they make two changes from their 3-0 defeat to Man City 10 days ago.

Former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu returns in midfield following a recent two-match suspension, and there is also a start for Sofiane Boufal in an advanced role.

Nathan Redmond and Pierre Hojbjerg are the players to make way for the Saints, being joined by attacking options Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez on the bench.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Chalobah, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal; Gabbiadini

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Long, Redmond, Rodriguez

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.