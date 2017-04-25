Frank de Boer: 'Christian Eriksen ready for Barcelona'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen "has everything that a Barcelona player must have", according to former Netherlands international Frank de Boer.
Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Frank de Boer has claimed that Christian Eriksen is "ready for a step higher" and has tipped the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker to join his former club Barcelona this summer.

The Denmark international has starred for the Lilywhites this term, scoring 11 times and laying on a further 20 assists for his teammates in all competitions.

According to reports at the weekend, Eriksen has been targeted by Barcelona as part of a major summer rebuild, and De Boer - who spent four years at Camp Nou as a player - believes that the 25-year-old has the ability to fit in with the Spanish giants.

"I think he can have a wonderful career", De Boer told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. "First Ajax, then Tottenham, and then the highest level.

"I think he's ready for a step higher. He has everything that a Barcelona player must have. He has an overview, he has a work ethic, and he kicks well with both feet."

Eriksen has been a part of Tottenham's setup since 2013 and is under contract in North London for another three years.

Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen
