Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen

A report claims that Barcelona want to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen to Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions are expected to launch a summer rebuild when Luis Enrique leaves Camp Nou, with the Catalan giants facing the possibility of a season which brings just the Copa del Rey title.

According to The Mirror, Spurs attacker Eriksen has been identified as the perfect player to provide support to Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the final third of the field, and Barcelona will actively pursue the 25-year-old once the 2016-17 campaign has concluded.

Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2013, has scored 11 times and registered 18 assists in all competitions for his Premier League club this season.

The Denmark international is currently contracted to Spurs until June 2020.