New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Barcelona want to bring Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen to Camp Nou this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 09:55 UK

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur attacker Christian Eriksen at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions are expected to launch a summer rebuild when Luis Enrique leaves Camp Nou, with the Catalan giants facing the possibility of a season which brings just the Copa del Rey title.

According to The Mirror, Spurs attacker Eriksen has been identified as the perfect player to provide support to Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the final third of the field, and Barcelona will actively pursue the 25-year-old once the 2016-17 campaign has concluded.

Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2013, has scored 11 times and registered 18 assists in all competitions for his Premier League club this season.

The Denmark international is currently contracted to Spurs until June 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Spurs want Blackpool youngster
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Christian Eriksen, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Luke Shaw and Ryan Fraser in the match between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur 'eye Luke Shaw'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Report: Barcelona want Christian EriksenReport: Spurs want Blackpool youngsterShearer: 'Defeat will damage Spurs'Conte: 'Our plan worked very well'Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'
Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea benchPochettino: 'Spurs season already successful'Alderweireld: 'Spurs guaranteed silverware'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Barcelona News
Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Report: Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier meets with Barcelona
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Report: Barcelona want Christian Eriksen
 Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Luka Modric hoping to "console" Ivan Rakitic after El Clasico
Pique: 'Barcelona can win at Bernabeu'Report: Mascherano wants Barcelona stayArsenal eye Turan as Ozil replacement?Scholes: 'Rashford could emulate Neymar'Bale returns to Real Madrid training
Rakitic: 'Barca must win El Clasico for Neymar'Enrique haunted by Juve, Barca first legBonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Result: Juventus through to CL semi-finalsTeam News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdown
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 