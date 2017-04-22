New Transfer Talk header

Report: Javier Mascherano wants Barcelona stay

Javier Mascherano and his imaginary friend in the La Liga match between Barcelona and Malaga on November 19, 2016
A report claims that Javier Mascherano wants to stay at Barcelona this summer, despite strong suggestions that the Argentine wanted to leave Camp Nou.
Javier Mascherano is reportedly keen to remain at Barcelona this summer, despite suggestions that the Argentine international was heading for the Camp Nou exit at the end of the season.

Mascherano was linked with a move away from the Spanish champions last summer, but ultimately decided to remain with the club following talks with head coach Luis Enrique.

Last week, it was claimed that Mascherano's representative had been contacted by Turkish giants Galatasaray, who were hopeful of bringing the 32-year-old to the club at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to Sport, Mascherano has told Barcelona that he does not want to leave this summer.

The former West Ham United and Liverpool midfielder has two years left to run on his contract at Camp Nou.

