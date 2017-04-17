New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Galatasaray want Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Galatasaray want to sign Barcelona centre-back Javier Mascherano at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 13:36 UK

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Javier Mascherano at the end of the season.

The Argentine international, who is currently nursing a calf problem, was linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer, but ultimately decided to remain with the Spanish champions.

Mascherano's future has been the subject of more speculation in recent months, however, and according to Sozcu, Galatasaray have contacted the centre-back's representative to enquire over his contract situation in Spain.

The former West Ham United and Liverpool midfielder has two years left to run on his deal at Barcelona.

The Spanish champions are said to be considering a summer clear-out when Luis Enrique stands down as head coach.

Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Mascherano to miss Juve clash
>
View our homepages for Javier Mascherano, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso reveals Barcelona contact
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad - as it happened
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Neymar: 'Barcelona can overcome Juventus'
Report: Galatasaray want MascheranoReport: Mascherano to miss Juve clashBarcelona considering Deulofeu returnEnrique: 'Barca ready for Juve, Madrid'Result: Lionel Messi nets brace in Barcelona win
Valverde 'clear favourite for Barca job'Barca hold 'crisis talks' after Juve lossIniesta: 'Barca can turn Juve tie'Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona revived a nightmare'Result: Paulo Dybala hits brace in Juventus win
> Barcelona Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Report: Galatasaray want Javier Mascherano
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Report: Galatasaray keen on Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony
 Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Galatasaray interested in signing Eliaquim Mangala on loan?
Wolves 'to battle Utd, Spurs for winger'Podolski: 'Wenger irreplaceable at Arsenal'Podolski confirms move to Japanese footballGalatasaray sack manager RiekerinkSpurs turned down loan bid for Janssen
Galatasaray planning late Janssen swoop?Podolski 'to reject China for Japan'Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Sneijder attracting interest from China?
> Galatasaray Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11Valencia32117144754-740
12AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 