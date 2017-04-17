A report claims that Galatasaray want to sign Barcelona centre-back Javier Mascherano at the end of the season.

The Argentine international, who is currently nursing a calf problem, was linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer, but ultimately decided to remain with the Spanish champions.

Mascherano's future has been the subject of more speculation in recent months, however, and according to Sozcu, Galatasaray have contacted the centre-back's representative to enquire over his contract situation in Spain.

The former West Ham United and Liverpool midfielder has two years left to run on his deal at Barcelona.

The Spanish champions are said to be considering a summer clear-out when Luis Enrique stands down as head coach.