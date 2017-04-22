New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal hoping to sign Arda Turan as replacement for Mesut Ozil

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arsenal are closing in on Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan to replace Mesut Ozil, according to reports.
Arsenal have earmarked Barcelona outcast Arda Turan as a replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has made just 13 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana this season and has not appeared for the club since early March due to injury.

According to CNN Turk, the Spanish giants have accepted a bid for Turan rising to £25m from the Gunners, who remain unsure over Ozil's future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing the 88-times-capped Turkey international in 2014, before he moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

Ozil's Arsenal contract expires in 2018, while Turan has three years left to run on his deal with Barca.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barca propose player-plus-cash deal for Bellerin?
