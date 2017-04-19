Javier Mascherano fit to face Juventus

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique confirms that Javier Mascherano will be available for the Champions League quarter-final second leg with Juventus after a calf injury.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has confirmed that Javier Mascherano will be fit to face Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Argentine missed Saturday's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad after picking up a calf injury in the first leg against Juve, which Barca lost 3-0 to leave them in need of another unlikely comeback to progress.

However, Mascherano has since returned to training with the team and Enrique confirmed that he will be available for selection alongside Sergio Busquets, who missed the first leg through suspension.

"Mascherano's recovery is good news. He is in perfect shape and will be available for (Wednesday)," Enrique told reporters.

"Recovering Busi is always great news. He is one of the most tactically intelligent players there is and a key member for us. The more he can do, the better for us."

Arda Turan (groin) and Jeremy Mathieu (ankle) also trained with the squad on Tuesday morning following recent injury concerns.