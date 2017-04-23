Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid training ahead of El Clasico

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale returns to training following a calf injury ahead of Sunday's crucial El Clasico against Barcelona.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has returned to training ahead of Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has missed his side's last two matches after picking up a calf injury during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

However, the Wales international took part in training earlier today and is now in line to feature against Barca for this weekend's crucial El Clasico showdown.

"Bale rejoined the group in a session in which the starting XI from Tuesday's game carried out drills using the ball, before training using the indoor facilities," read a club statement.

"Pepe continued his recovery process, while [Raphael] Varane trained alone out on the pitch."

Madrid currently enjoy a three-point lead over Barca at the top of La Liga.

Gareth Bale and Javier Mascherano in action during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Miami to host summer El Clasico fixture
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Pepe, Raphael Varane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 4-2 Bayern Munich - as it happened
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Real Madrid prepare £60m bid for David de Gea
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid through to Champions League semi-finals
United 'frontrunners to land James Rodriguez'Alvaro Morata 'to leave Real this summer'Ronaldo 'frustrated with whistles'Team News: Lewandowski starts against MadridMadrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Hazard deal'
Preview: Real Madrid vs. Bayern MunichBenzema: 'Hazard would fit Real Madrid'Gareth Bale 'to miss Bayern clash'Zidane in line for new Real Madrid deal?Bale: 'CL is key for Real Madrid'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus - as it happened
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Juventus through to Champions League semi-finals
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique aiming to "intimidate" Juventus
Rakitic: 'Barca must win El Clasico for Neymar'Enrique haunted by Juve, Barca first legBonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Team News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdownAllegri: 'We must score at least one'
Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'Javier Mascherano fit to face JuventusPreview: Barcelona vs. JuventusEnrique vows to 'attack, attack, attack'Why Barcelona can't repeat Camp Nou miracle
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 