Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has bemoaned his side's first-half performance against Juventus in the Champions League semi-final first leg as they were knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Paulo Dybala's double in the opening 22 minutes of the first encounter was followed up by a 55th-minute Giorgio Chiellini header to leave the Blaugrana with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

Ultimately the La Liga giants could not conjure up a second incredible fightback in a row as they did with Paris Saint-Germain, a goalless draw with Juve at Camp Nou sealing their fate.

"I will remember what happened in the first half in the Juventus Stadium for a very long time," Enrique told Sky Sports News.

"Our participation in this tournament this season has been unforgettable but we had a very poor first half in Turin and that has cost us dear.

"We tried with all our might, but we couldn't find the route to goal. We played a very poor first half in Turin and that has cost us dearly."

Barca mustered 19 shots at the Bianconeri goal but only managed to test Gianluigi Buffon once.