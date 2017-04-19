Apr 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
0-0
Juventus

Iniesta (41'), Neymar (44')
FT

Chiellini (57'), Khedira (64')

Luis Enrique haunted by first half of Juventus, Barcelona first leg

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique admits that he will struggle to forget their first-half performance against Juventus in the Champions League semi-final first leg.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has bemoaned his side's first-half performance against Juventus in the Champions League semi-final first leg as they were knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Paulo Dybala's double in the opening 22 minutes of the first encounter was followed up by a 55th-minute Giorgio Chiellini header to leave the Blaugrana with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

Ultimately the La Liga giants could not conjure up a second incredible fightback in a row as they did with Paris Saint-Germain, a goalless draw with Juve at Camp Nou sealing their fate.

"I will remember what happened in the first half in the Juventus Stadium for a very long time," Enrique told Sky Sports News.

"Our participation in this tournament this season has been unforgettable but we had a very poor first half in Turin and that has cost us dear.

"We tried with all our might, but we couldn't find the route to goal. We played a very poor first half in Turin and that has cost us dearly."

Barca mustered 19 shots at the Bianconeri goal but only managed to test Gianluigi Buffon once.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Enrique looking to "intimidate" Juventus
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala, Gianluigi Buffon, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Juventus - as it happened
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Juventus through to Champions League semi-finals
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique aiming to "intimidate" Juventus
Enrique haunted by Juve, Barca first legBonucci: 'Barca result proof of quality'Team News: Dybala in Juve XI for Barca showdownAllegri: 'We must score at least one'Alves: 'Juve have 60% chance of progressing'
Javier Mascherano fit to face JuventusPreview: Barcelona vs. JuventusEnrique vows to 'attack, attack, attack'Why Barcelona can't repeat Camp Nou miracleEnrique hails "indisputable" Iniesta
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
 