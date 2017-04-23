Apr 23, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Ivan Rakitic urges Barcelona to win El Clasico for suspended Neymar

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Ivan Rakitic admits that Barcelona want to win Sunday's crunch clash with Real Madrid for Neymar, who misses El Clasico through suspension.
Ivan Rakitic has urged Barcelona to triumph in Sunday's El Clasico clash with bitter rivals Real Madrid for the suspended Neymar.

The Brazilian star will miss the Bernabeu encounter as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension for sarcastically applauding his red card against Malaga.

Rakitic told Sky Sports News: "I don't think it needs repeating that [Neymar] is an important player. [The suspension] is not good, but it is what it is. We need to understand the situation and push on.

"In the past we have already shown that we can also win when Neymar isn't playing. Of course, it would be much better to have him with us, because he is one of the two or three best players in the world.

"We have a lot of confidence and we have a very strong team. We want to show Neymar that when he is not with us we can still do it, and hopefully we can take a victory for him."

Barcelona go into Sunday's El Clasico three points behind La Liga leaders Real, having played a game more.

