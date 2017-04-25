Southampton manager Claude Puel claims that the 4-2 scoreline was harsh on his side following their defeat to a Diego Costa and Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has expressed his belief that Eden Hazard and Diego Costa made the difference during his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea this evening.

Both players were named on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur but returned to the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge tonight and took just five minutes to link up for the opening goal of the game.

Costa went on to score twice himself too - including his 50th Premier League goal - although Puel believes that the final scoreline was harsh on his side.

"It was a good game. We had a lot of opportunities but we conceded two goals on free kicks. It's a shame," he told BBC Sport.

"We played against a good team. Eden Hazard and Diego Costa made the difference today. I had the privilege to start Hazard at Lille. He has the same quality. He's a fantastic player. At 16, he was the same.

"It was a good game to watch on the TV. It's a harsh result. It's important to finish with good performances and stay in the first part of the table."

The defeat means that Southampton have still not beaten a team currently in the top five of the table all season.