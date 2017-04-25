Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
Southampton
Hazard (5'), Cahill (45'), Costa (54', 89')
Kante (40'), Fabregas (49')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Romeu (24'), Bertrand (94')
Romeu (60'), Tadic (73')

Claude Puel: 'Eden Hazard, Diego Costa made the difference'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel claims that the 4-2 scoreline was harsh on his side following their defeat to a Diego Costa and Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 22:21 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has expressed his belief that Eden Hazard and Diego Costa made the difference during his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea this evening.

Both players were named on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur but returned to the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge tonight and took just five minutes to link up for the opening goal of the game.

Costa went on to score twice himself too - including his 50th Premier League goal - although Puel believes that the final scoreline was harsh on his side.

"It was a good game. We had a lot of opportunities but we conceded two goals on free kicks. It's a shame," he told BBC Sport.

"We played against a good team. Eden Hazard and Diego Costa made the difference today. I had the privilege to start Hazard at Lille. He has the same quality. He's a fantastic player. At 16, he was the same.

"It was a good game to watch on the TV. It's a harsh result. It's important to finish with good performances and stay in the first part of the table."

The defeat means that Southampton have still not beaten a team currently in the top five of the table all season.

Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Read Next:
Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea have put pressure on Tottenham Hotspur'
Conte: 'We must be confident for future'Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Cahill: 'Saints result a massive step'Team News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashEden Hazard not ready for Chelsea captaincy
Eden Hazard: 'Kante deserved PFA award'Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch ChelseaPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Conte: 'PL title would be best achievement'Herrera: 'Hazard has been best player'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Southampton News
Eden Hazard celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Southampton - as it happened
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Result: Diego Costa brace helps Chelsea move seven points clear
 Gary Cahill celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Chelsea's Gary Cahill: 'Beating Southampton a massive step'
Puel: 'Hazard, Costa made the difference'Claude Puel hopes to keep hold of Van DijkTeam News: Conte recalls big hitters for Southampton clashPuel: 'Chelsea are a fantastic team'Preview: Chelsea vs. Southampton
Puel: 'Romeu almost as good as Kante'Bertrand: 'Van Dijk world's best centre-back'Saints 'identify Van Dijk replacement'Palace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?Southampton's Chinese investment back on?
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 