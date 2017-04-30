Everton have made two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday.

Enner Valencia is back in the starting line-up after he was ineligible for their trip to face parent club West Ham United last week as Kevin Mirallas makes way.

The Toffees' other change sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked as a replacement for Morgan Schneiderlin, who injured his thigh in training this week.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has made just one change as Pedro comes into the team in place of Cesc Fabregas, who is on the bench this afternoon, while John Terry does not make the bench.

Everton: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Valencia, Lukaku

Subs: Joel, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.