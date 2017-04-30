Apr 30, 2017 at 2.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
Chelsea
 

Team News: Everton make two changes ahead of meeting with Chelsea

Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton have made two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 13:35 UK

Everton have made two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday.

Enner Valencia is back in the starting line-up after he was ineligible for their trip to face parent club West Ham United last week as Kevin Mirallas makes way.

The Toffees' other change sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked as a replacement for Morgan Schneiderlin, who injured his thigh in training this week.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has made just one change as Pedro comes into the team in place of Cesc Fabregas, who is on the bench this afternoon, while John Terry does not make the bench.

Everton: Stekelenburg, Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Valencia, Lukaku
Subs: Joel, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Lookman, Pennington, Kenny

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Follow all the action from Goodison Park with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Brighton set sights on Tammy Abraham
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Enner Valencia, Kevin Mirallas, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Schneiderlin, Antonio Conte, Pedro, Cesc Fabregas, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. Chelsea
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Team News: Everton make two changes ahead of meeting with Chelsea
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Brighton & Hove Albion set sights on Tammy Abraham
Kante: "I know what it takes to win the title"Conte: Costa "the best striker in the world"Report: Chelsea lead race for Tiemoue BakayokoConte: 'Impossible to guarantee Hazard stay' Conte: 'Chelsea, Spurs should play at same time'
Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge'Diego Costa spotted meeting agent Jorge MendesConte keen on signing Juventus midfielder?Preview: Everton vs. ChelseaMoses: 'I never doubted my ability'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Everton News
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton vs. Chelsea
 Enner Valencia in action for Everton against Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Team News: Everton make two changes ahead of meeting with Chelsea
 A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru'
Koeman: 'Change of mentality required'Schneiderlin: 'Everton seeking revenge'Preview: Everton vs. ChelseaKoeman unsure over Romelu Lukaku futureConte: 'I would not swap Costa for Lukaku'
Conte expecting "tough" Everton testColeman "looking forward" to recovery challengeCarragher: 'Keane should join Everton'Koeman launches attack on Man UnitedKoeman slams "poor performance"
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 