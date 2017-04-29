Darren Fletcher is close to penning a new deal at West Bromwich Albion, according to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

The 33-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with West Brom after rejecting the one-year extension he triggered earlier in the season.

On Saturday, Pulis opted to leave the ex-Manchester United man out of his Premier League starting XI for the first time since his 2015 move when he was named as a substitute against Leicester City at the Hawthorns.

"He's a great pro," the Baggies boss told Sky Sports News when asked about Fletcher.

"He's played 86 consecutive games, but I just felt today we needed something a bit different and he's been a little bit down on his stats in the games but he's fantastic.

"We're close to getting another deal for him and hopefully that will be concluded soon."

Fletches came on as a substitute in the 69th minute but was unable to prevent his side from falling to a 1-0 defeat against the Foxes.