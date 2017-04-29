New Transfer Talk header

Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion close to concluding new Darren Fletcher deal'

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Darren Fletcher is close to penning a new deal at West Bromwich Albion, according to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has claimed that Darren Fletcher is close to penning a new deal at the Hawthorns.

The 33-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with West Brom after rejecting the one-year extension he triggered earlier in the season.

On Saturday, Pulis opted to leave the ex-Manchester United man out of his Premier League starting XI for the first time since his 2015 move when he was named as a substitute against Leicester City at the Hawthorns.

"He's a great pro," the Baggies boss told Sky Sports News when asked about Fletcher.

"He's played 86 consecutive games, but I just felt today we needed something a bit different and he's been a little bit down on his stats in the games but he's fantastic.

"We're close to getting another deal for him and hopefully that will be concluded soon."

Fletches came on as a substitute in the 69th minute but was unable to prevent his side from falling to a 1-0 defeat against the Foxes.

Your Comments
