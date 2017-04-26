New Transfer Talk header

Darren Fletcher 'not panicking' over contract situation with West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher says that he is not concerned about his contract situation.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Darren Fletcher has insisted that there is "no real panic" over his contract situation at West Bromwich Albion.

The 33-year-old has an option in place to extend his current deal by one year when the season comes to an end, but nothing has been agreed as yet.

"It's a strange one really. I triggered an extension, the extension was my option so the contract is there, there's no issue," the Express & Star quotes Fletcher as saying.

"That's the way it is really. I'm sure It will be sorted sooner rather than later. There's no real panic. From my point of view it's a completely relaxed situation."

Fletcher has been ever-present in Tony Pulis's side, starting every single one of the team's 33 Premier League games this season.

The midfielder has been part of the Baggies' setup since 2015 when he moved from Manchester United on a free transfer.

