Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, yet to make his senior bow at Camp Nou, is reportedly a summer transfer target for Spanish rivals Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season and is therefore free to cross the divide as a free agent should he wish.

Spanish publication Don Balon reports that the defender does not intend to sign a new deal with Barcelona, but he is weighing up other options amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Cucurella emerged as a rumoured target for ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola earlier this month, while Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked in the past.

After representing Spain at Under-16 and Under-17 age-grade levels, Cucurella has been tipped to become a regular for the senior team in the next few years.