Real Madrid hoping to nab Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella?

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Barcelona defender Marc Cucurella, yet to make his senior bow at Camp Nou, is reportedly a summer transfer target for Spanish rivals Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Real Madrid are plotting an audacious offer to lure teenage full-back Marc Cucurella from rivals Barcelona, according to a report.

The 18-year-old is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season and is therefore free to cross the divide as a free agent should he wish.

Spanish publication Don Balon reports that the defender does not intend to sign a new deal with Barcelona, but he is weighing up other options amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Cucurella emerged as a rumoured target for ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola earlier this month, while Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked in the past.

After representing Spain at Under-16 and Under-17 age-grade levels, Cucurella has been tipped to become a regular for the senior team in the next few years.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
