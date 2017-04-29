Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
LeicesterLeicester City

Yacob (22'), Morrison (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Vardy (43')
Drinkwater (16'), Benalouane (52')

Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion need to be more clinical'

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Tony Pulis says West Bromwich Albion are "disappointed" after losing 1-0 to Leicester City on Saturday and should be more clinical in front of goal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 20:21 UK

Tony Pulis has claimed that West Bromwich Albion were left "disappointed" after losing 1-0 to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Baggies fell to a fourth successive top-flight defeat after Jamie Vardy rifled home in the 43rd minute, and the full-time whistle at the Hawthorns also meant five games without scoring for the West Midlanders.

While Pulis admits that his side are unhappy with the result, he thinks they have been low on luck during their current run and need to be more clinical in front of goal to make up for it.

"We're disappointed. They've had one shot on goal and Vardy has taken that chance," he told Sky Sports News.

"We don't deserve to lose the game but you've got to be more clinical at both ends. We've got to try and we did prepare to stop Vardy getting in behind us on turnovers because that's what they do really, really well.

"Unfortunately for us, he's caught us today and at the other end, when we get our chances, we need to put them away. We need a bit of luck as well. I think Craig Dawson's header in the second half shows how a little bit of luck can help you or go against you.

"We've again had 16 opportunities and really should have had more. We're getting up in the final third and playing some really nice stuff through the pitch but we just need to be more clinical. That's the difference really."

Up next for the eighth-placed Baggies is a trip to Burnley next Saturday.

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis: 'Firmino goal should not have stood'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Jamie Vardy, Craig Dawson, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happened
 Jamie Vardy of Leicester City celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns on April 11, 2015
Result: Jamie Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on West Bromwich Albion
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion need to be more clinical'
Team News: Slimani on bench for LeicesterTony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'West Brom closing in on Lincoln star Raggett?West Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Fletcher 'not panicking' over contract
Football world pays tribute to EhioguTroy Deeney "happy to stay" at WatfordClement confirms Swansea interest in TerrySwansea to consider bid for John Terry?Pulis pushing for summer transfer funds
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 