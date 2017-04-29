Tony Pulis says West Bromwich Albion are "disappointed" after losing 1-0 to Leicester City on Saturday and should be more clinical in front of goal.

The Baggies fell to a fourth successive top-flight defeat after Jamie Vardy rifled home in the 43rd minute, and the full-time whistle at the Hawthorns also meant five games without scoring for the West Midlanders.

While Pulis admits that his side are unhappy with the result, he thinks they have been low on luck during their current run and need to be more clinical in front of goal to make up for it.

"We're disappointed. They've had one shot on goal and Vardy has taken that chance," he told Sky Sports News.

"We don't deserve to lose the game but you've got to be more clinical at both ends. We've got to try and we did prepare to stop Vardy getting in behind us on turnovers because that's what they do really, really well.

"Unfortunately for us, he's caught us today and at the other end, when we get our chances, we need to put them away. We need a bit of luck as well. I think Craig Dawson's header in the second half shows how a little bit of luck can help you or go against you.

"We've again had 16 opportunities and really should have had more. We're getting up in the final third and playing some really nice stuff through the pitch but we just need to be more clinical. That's the difference really."

Up next for the eighth-placed Baggies is a trip to Burnley next Saturday.