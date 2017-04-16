Apr 16, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Liverpool

Brunt (45'), Robson-Kanu (49'), Evans (66')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Firmino (45')
Leiva (72')

Tony Pulis: 'Roberto Firmino goal should not have stood'

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis believes that that Roberto Firmino's winning goal for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday should not have stood.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Tony Pulis has claimed that Roberto Firmino's strike for Liverpool in their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday should not have stood.

The Brazilian headed in the only goal of the game just before half-time to clinch all three points at the Hawthorns and extend the Reds' unbeaten run to seven matches.

Pulis, however, suggested that the goal should have been ruled out for a block on Craig Dawson by the goalscorer, and compared it to a similar Darren Fletcher challenge on Simon Mignolet - which was penalised - earlier in the game.

"You'll see Firmino blocking Dawson off at the back," the Baggies manager told Sky Sports News. "The referee had blown on our first corner for Fletcher blocking the goalkeeper.

"If you take a look at Fletcher blocking the goalkeeper and Firmino blocking Dawson and you make your mind up on which is the worst decision and which one gets punished."

The result keeps West Brom eighth in the Premier League table on 44 points, but ninth-placed Southampton sit just four points behind them with two games in hand.

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
