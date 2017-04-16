Tony Pulis believes that that Roberto Firmino's winning goal for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday should not have stood.

The Brazilian headed in the only goal of the game just before half-time to clinch all three points at the Hawthorns and extend the Reds' unbeaten run to seven matches.

Pulis, however, suggested that the goal should have been ruled out for a block on Craig Dawson by the goalscorer, and compared it to a similar Darren Fletcher challenge on Simon Mignolet - which was penalised - earlier in the game.

"You'll see Firmino blocking Dawson off at the back," the Baggies manager told Sky Sports News. "The referee had blown on our first corner for Fletcher blocking the goalkeeper.

"If you take a look at Fletcher blocking the goalkeeper and Firmino blocking Dawson and you make your mind up on which is the worst decision and which one gets punished."

The result keeps West Brom eighth in the Premier League table on 44 points, but ninth-placed Southampton sit just four points behind them with two games in hand.