Report: West Bromwich Albion keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly tracking Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as a potential successor to Gareth McAuley at the Hawthorns.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 21:36 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly earmarked Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall to become Gareth McAuley's long-term successor at the Hawthorns.

The 20-year-old has played 10 of the Reds' last 11 games and made 19 Championship starts this term after coming through the ranks at the City Ground.

According to The Mirror, Baggies boss Tony Pulis is mindful that 37-year-old McAuley does not have many more footballing years ahead of him and has decided to monitor Worrall with a view to a summer bid.

Although the Nottinghamshire-born centre-back penned a new Forest contract in February, there is talk of the Reds offloading more players in the summer due to takeover talks dragging on between club owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi and Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis.

Forest currently sit 20th in the Championship table, three points above the drop zone.

