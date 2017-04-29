Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City at The Hawthorns.
The Baggies are still on course for their best points haul in the competition but have lost each of their last three without scoring a goal.
A winless league run of three games for Leicester means that they are not yet assured of safety, meanwhile, likely requiring a victory from their remaining five fixtures.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Tony Pulis: [Shakespeare]'s from this area, he played for Walsall as well. He's a good football man, been in football for a long time. He's got his first opportunity and he's done a good job since taking over."
Craig Shakespeare: "There are 15 points available and we want them all. I spent a large part of my career there [at West Brom] as a player and coach, so I have fond memories. But we're desperate to get a result."
WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBS: Myhill, Wilson, McClean, Fletcher, Harper, Leko, Field
LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Ulloa
WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Yacob, Livermore, Morrison, Brunt, Chadli, Rondon
LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy