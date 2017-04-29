A winless league run of three games for Leicester means that they are not yet assured of safety, meanwhile, likely requiring a victory from their remaining five fixtures.

The Baggies are still on course for their best points haul in the competition but have lost each of their last three without scoring a goal.

3.48pm Rondon close to levelling things up right at the end of the first half, glancing Chadli's corner narrowly wide of the target. A few jeers around The Hawthorns as the Albion players make their way down the tunnel, having fallen behind to a clinical Jamie Vardy strike 43 minutes in.

45+3 min HALF TIME: WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0-1 LEICESTER CITY

45+1 min We are into the first of two added-on minutes and all of a sudden Albion are a little more urgent. That Vardy goal sets up a more entertaining second half, at least, because the opening 45 minutes had lacked quality up until that point.

44 min From pretty much nowhere Leicester take the lead, courtesy of a clinical Vardy strike. For the third year running the Englishman has netted here in the league, latching on to Okazaki's through-ball and tucking past Foster after Albion gave the ball away in midfield.

43 min GOAL! WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0-1 LEICESTER CITY (JAMIE VARDY)

41 min Clattenburg plays a good advantage and Mahrez bursts into the opposition box, only for Livermore to get a toe to the ball to prevent him from getting a shot away at goal. Foster still yet to make a single stop in the first half.

39 min Brunt's shot hits Huth and is easily swept up by the visitors. Albion still looking the more likely to make a breakthrough in the first half but it has been far from a classic at The Hawthorns, truth be told.

37 min A loose ball was pounced on by Rondon, but four players were quickly on him and he was unable to get a clean strike on goal. Leicester break but fail to create anything at the end of it in a match lacking any real quality in the final third.

35 min The hosts dropping deep again now to soak up the pressure. Rondon left all alone up top as the nine other outfield players force a solid shape at the back, with Benalouane lacking patience and giving the ball away.

33 min Albion win a free kick around 35 yards out, which Chadli decides to take on when it is teed up. A poor attempt in the end, however, ending well wide of the target. The match has lost its bite over the past five or 10 minutes.

31 min Fuchs with a superb cross from the left-hand side, which no player in blue can get on the end of. City do win themselves another corner, though, which goes short and is cleared away by Nyom when eventually crossed into the box.

29 min A real battle at The Hawthorns so far, but no goals to show for both sides' efforts. Albion the better team on the whole, creating openings for Chadli and Brunt in the opening half-hour of this Premier League affair.

27 min SAVE! Another save for Schmeichel to make, this time far more comfortable as he gets behind Chadli's 20-yard drive with ease. Albion the side asking all the attacking questions at the moment in the West Midlands.

25 min Aside from the controversial card incidents, it has been quiet in front of goal so far. Brunt with the only on-target attempt in the opening 25 minutes, forcing a decent save out of Schmeichel eight minutes ago.

23 min A quarter of the match now played and already a few big talking points. Drinkwater should have seen red for a strong challenge on Chadli, while Yacob's elbow on Okazaki was also worth more than a yellow. Busy afternoon for Mr. Clattenburg.

21 min YELLOW CARD! For the third time today a player leads with his elbow. Like with Drinkwater beforehand, Yacob should have seen red for catching Okazaki, needlessly leading with his arm and catching his opponent right in the face.

19 min A nasty clash of heads between McAuley and Benalouane, which the former has come out second best in. A bandage around the head now being sported by the the Northern Irishman, as referee Clattenburg restarts the game with a dropped-ball.

17 min SAVE! First on-target attempt of the afternoon, as Brunt out-jumps Fuchs at the back post and forces Schmeichel into a big save. Good spell of pressure from the Baggies, who are no longer sitting back so much.

15 min Having seen a replay of that Drinkwater challenge, it is fair to say that the Englishman was lucky to get away with just a caution. He may have got the ball but he got far too much of Chadli, which so often leads to a red.

13 min YELLOW CARD! Plenty of challenges and the odd stray elbow in the first 13 minutes of the match, but we have yet to see any sort of chance at either end. Drinkwater is shown the first yellow of the match for a poor challenge on Chadli.

11 min Yacob, who fouled Vardy a little too strongly earlier in the match, is caught by Ndidi's arm. A busy start for Clattenburg in what is expected to be his final Premier League outing before departing for the Middle East.

9 min Benalouane with a needless challenge on Rondon around 25 yards out, gifting Albion with a chance to take on the free kick in a promising position. Brunt gets his contact all wrong, though, sending it into the stands.

7 min Albion more than happy to sit back in the opening stages of the match, soaking up pressure. The Baggies finally enjoy a little spell on the ball, but Chadli fails to pick out a teammate in the centre from played in behind.

5 min Bright start from the visitors, as Mahrez and Okazaki link up and lay the ball off for Ndidi. The midfielder's strike dropped a yard wide of the goal, but the Baggies were able to successfully defend the corner.

3 min A corner is won by Leicester in the opening stages, which is volleyed well wide of goal when cleared as far as Drinkwater. The last two encounters between these two sides here have finished 3-2 in the Foxes' favour.

1 min KICKOFF! West Bromwich Albion get us up and running at The Hawthorns! This is the 100th fixture between these two clubs; Albion winning 46 of those compared to Leicester City 's 32. The Foxes have won five of the last seven at this ground, though.

2.58pm Shakespeare admits that he is "desperate" to get a positive result at The Hawthorns this afternoon, targeting the victory required to all but make certain of Premier League survival. Albion have a club-record points tally in their sights, meanwhile, needing two wins from their last five matches to hit the 50-point mark. Both sets of players are now out on the field of play, with kickoff just moments away... © SilverHub

2.56pm With kickoff in the West Midlands now less than five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match comments from both camps. Tony Pulis: [Shakespeare]'s from this area, he played for Walsall as well. He's a good football man, been in football for a long time. He's got his first opportunity and he's done a good job since taking over." Craig Shakespeare: "There are 15 points available and we want them all. I spent a large part of my career there [at West Brom] as a player and coach, so I have fond memories. But we're desperate to get a result."

2.54pm That said, recent results suggest that things are beginning to even themselves out again following the inevitable new manager bounce. Away from home, Leicester have picked up just one win in their last 19 outings, losing 12 of those. That leaves the Foxes above only Hull City and Burnley in that regard, so they will be looking to put things right in what is one of their final away outings of the campaign this afternoon.

2.52pm The defeat to Arsenal a few days back was the first league game that Leicester failed to score in during Shakespeare's eight-match tenure, but even so they have still netted 17 in those outings - as many as they managed in the previous 20 under ex-boss Ranieri. Sixteen points from 24 under 'Shakey' also stands up impressively up against the 14 from the last 60 available when the Italian was in charge.

2.50pm There is still work for City to do, then, especially if Hull City and Swansea City can pick up points this weekend away to Southampton and Manchester United respectively. The good news for Leicester is that they have Watford and Bournemouth still to play at the King Power Stadium in the remaining month - two fixtures they probably would have hand-picked if offered, due to the clubs' current standings in the table.

2.48pm Since that previous impressive run of form, Leicester have now gone five without a win in all competitions, including three games in the league, courtesy of defeats to Everton and Arsenal either side of a 2-2 draw away to Crystal Palace. The 1-0 reverse at the Emirates Stadium in midweek was a little harsh, coming undone to a heavily deflected Nacho Monreal strike fairly late on to deny them another precious point.

2.46pm Shakespeare has earned plenty of praise from his players, particularly from striker Vardy who is quoted in the press today as saying that he and his teammates want their former assistant to keep the job permanently. A few weeks back that would have seemed a certainty, with Shakespeare leading the Foxes into the top half and through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but results have since evened themselves out.

2.44pm The Foxes' magical European campaign came to an end earlier this month at the hands of Atletico Madrid, so focus is now purely on the league for the remaining four weeks. A five-match winning run, coinciding with Shakespeare's promotion to first-team manager, eased City's relegation worries and you would expect them to now get the job done from their current standing of 15th place.

2.42pm Leicester find themselves 15th in the table and six points above the relegation zone with one game in hand to play, essentially needing a victory from their remaining five fixtures to get themselves over the line. The sooner they achieve that the better, knowing that they are still to face Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, and today's meeting with Midlands rivals Albion will be seen as one of those winnable remaining matches.

2.40pm West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis, pictured here in the reverse fixture with Leicester City earlier in the season, is just one win away from hitting his record points tally in the Premier League. The Baggies require two victories from their remaining five games to reach 50 points, meanwhile, which will also make this their best ever campaign in that regard. © SilverHub

2.38pm As well as hitting the record 50-point mark, which will surely make certain of eighth place, Pulis will also have a more personal target in sight - one more win required from the remaining five games to match his previous-best points tally at this level, achieved with Stoke City in 2010. The Welshman certainly has some ammunition to get his players motivated, but whether or not they use it is another matter.

2.36pm Plenty of pressure on Rondon to find his scoring touch again this afternoon, then, and boss Pulis admitted as much in the build-up to the game. Others need to chip in with goals, too, as Albion are at risk of going five matches without scoring a goal for the first time in their history. All it takes is one goal and one win to improve the mood around The Hawthorns, though, knowing that a club-record 50 points is just two wins away.

2.34pm DID YOU KNOW? Not since December 2014 have West Bromwich Albion lost four games in a row, while it is 14 years since they lost four on the spin without finding the net. It has also been a year since they lost three in a row at The Hawthorns, which could be the case with defeat today, with the Baggies' home form pretty mixed on the whole - nine wins and six defeats in their 17 Premier League outings.

2.32pm Furthermore, Albion have also failed to score in those three defeats, taking their scoreless run to four games in all following the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. They are still to face Manchester City and Chelsea, too, although three games against teams in the lower reaches of the division - including today's opponents Leicester - provides hope that they will make this their best-ever Prem season in terms of points won.

2.30pm The Baggies have won just one of their last seven games, albeit with that victory coming against Arsenal in an impressive manner here, followed up by a battling point away to Manchester United. If that suggested that Pulis wanted to put this '40-point' myth to bed than results since then have damaged his reputation; three defeats on the spin following, going down to Watford, Southampton and Liverpool.

2.28pm As is often the case when it comes to Pulis, results have tailed off quite alarmingly since hitting the magic 40-point mark - usually the target teams battling relegation aim for. That has led to accusations that the Welshman is better suited for a team looking to keep afloat at the bottom end rather than a side, like Albion, aiming to break into the higher echelons. Either way, he still deserves praise after a more-than-solid campaign on the whole.

2.26pm Pulis, despite the loss of form, has one again achieved a good job at The Hawthorns this time around and is seemingly ready to push on in the summer with the addition of a couple of new players. The Baggies started the season off slow, remember, winning just two of their first 10 games to find themselves down in a lowly 15th place come the start of November, but they soon found their form and are now expected to finish in eighth.

2.24pm West Brom head into this game sitting eighth in the table, 14 points adrift of seventh place with a game in hand to play. That margin is insurmountable, but looking in the other direction Southampton can close the gap to just one point if they win their game in hand. Should things go to form, Albion will secure their highest position in four years and just a third top-half finish.

2.22pm For the first time since joining West Bromwich Albion in January 2015, a run spanning 86 games, Darren Fletcher has been left out of the starting lineup. The other two changes made by Tony Pulis are enforced, as injured duo Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu make way. There is just the one change as far as Leicester City are concerned - Shinji Okazaki replacing Leonardo Ulloa in a like-for-like swap. © SilverHub

2.20pm Ulloa the man to drop down to the bench for Leicester, as Shakespeare makes just that one change from last time out. Slimani is back in the squad, as touched upon a little earlier, with Musa missing out on the squad entirely. The aforementioned Gray will perhaps be a little aggrieved to have been overlooked again, while the visitors have Fletcher among their back-ups after being dropped for the first time in over two years.

2.18pm BENCH WATCH! WEST BROMWICH ALBION SUBS: Myhill, Wilson, McClean, Fletcher, Harper, Leko, Field LEICESTER CITY SUBS: Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Ulloa

2.16pm It gives Rondon another chance to impress up top, though, as he goes in search of a first goal in 19 matches. Not since netting a hat-trick of headers against Swansea City before Christmas has the Venezuelan managed to add to his tally, which currently stands at seven for the season. Nacer Chadli and Chris Brunt will provide the attacking ammunition from wide positions.

2.14pm Matty Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu drop out after picking up hamstring injuries in training on Tuesday that will also likely keep them out of the Burnley game next weekend. Solomon Rondon, James Morrison and Allan Nyom are the players to take their places. Phillips in particular will be missed today, having scored eight goals and set up four more in the Premier League this season.

2.12pm Switching attention to the home side now, I make it three changes from the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool here two weeks ago. The big news is that Darren Fletcher only makes the bench - the first time that has happened since he joined the club in January 2015, ending a run of 86-consecutive starts. Not sure if that is down to a slight knock or if Pulis wants to simply change things around following a three-match losing run.

2.10pm Shakespeare appears to have gone with a 4-1-4-1 formation, starting Okazaki just off Vardy, while in midfield Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton get the nod over Damarai Gray. Islam Slimani was pushing for a recall this afternoon following three games out with a groin injury, but he is only on the bench from the off. Ahmed Musa not only misses out on the starting XI once again but also on the squad altogether.

2.08pm That one change means that skipper Wes Morgan misses out once again, having failed his latest fitness test to feature in the West Midlands. Morgan has been struggling with a hamstring and back injury, featuring just three times in all since the beginning of March and again being made to watch this one from high up in the stands. Yohan Benalouane fills in alongside Robert Huth, like he did at the Emirates Stadium.

2.06pm Starting with a look at the visiting side, manager Craig Shakespeare has made just the one change from Wednesday evening's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Shinji Okazaki has returned to the starting fold, taking the place of Leonardo Ulloa in attack where he will join Jamie Vardy. The Englishman has netted seven in 11 games under Shakespeare, as many as he managed in 32 under former boss Claudio Ranieri this season.

2.04pm TEAM NEWS! WEST BROMWICH ALBION XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Yacob, Livermore, Morrison, Brunt, Chadli, Rondon LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

2.02pm Both teams head into this match on the back of some disappointing form, particularly in Albion's case as they have won just one of their last seven matches since hitting their target of 40 points. That has very much been a trait of Tony Pulis sides down the years, seemingly switching off once achieving their main goal for the season. A chance for the Welshman to prove the doubters wrong this afternoon, then, by picking up three more points.