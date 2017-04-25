New Transfer Talk header

Craig Shakespeare unconcerned by summer exits

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side's star players remain happy at the club and expects the majority of them to stay beyond the summer.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that his side's star players are happy at the club and is confident that they will stay at the King Power Stadium beyond the end of the season.

The Foxes sensationally won the Premier League title last season and were crucially able to keep the bulk of that squad together for their Champions League run this term, with N'Golo Kante the only major departure last summer.

The club will not have a European campaign to look forward to next season, but Shakespeare believes that the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Kasper Schmeichel will want to stay nonetheless.

"We have said before we don't want to be a selling club. All the players are happy here. They are a very unique group, we have created something here which is quite special, so they have said they are quite happy," he told reporters.

"It's again one of those things. I have no problems with players being ambitious but they are at a good club here and get looked after well. I'm sure the time will come to sit down. We will probably have agents knocking on the door but we've said before we don't want to be a selling club and we want to add to that."

Shakespeare also played down uncertainty regarding his own future, with his short-term contract as manager expiring this summer but his deal as assistant extending beyond that.

"I'm sure the owners and the board are aware of that. I am in charge of pre-season. We are looking at that. I have had one meeting about recruitment, which I really enjoyed," he added.

"Any time the club wishes to talk about recruitment or pre-season, of course I have an interest in it. Pre-season is sorted, so any things like that, that involves me, I am happy to be involved."

Leicester, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
