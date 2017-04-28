Leicester City team header

Craig Shakespeare: 'My Leicester City future remains on back-burner'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says that his future at the club remains "on the back-burner" while the Foxes attempt to remain in the Premier League.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has suggested that he will not hold talks over his future at the King Power Stadium until the end of the season.

After Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February, Shakespeare was placed in temporary charge of the Foxes and he has gone on to lead the team to six wins from 11 matches.

However, with the club still not mathematically safe, it appears that no further discussions over the position in the dugout will be held until May.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "My future will take care of itself, but the most important thing is the club's future. I haven't had any conversations about recruitment.

"We need to sit down at the end of the season. I'll have my opinions. Strong opinions, but that's on the back burner for now."

Leicester head into the fixture with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
