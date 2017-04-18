Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says that his future "is in the club's hands" after his side bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has suggested that there have been no talks over remaining at the King Power Stadium next season.

Since replacing Claudio Ranieri, the former Foxes assistant has won six of his 10 matches in charge, but he was unable to prolong the club's interest in the Champions League as they bowed out of the competition against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

After a valiant effort against last season's runners-up, Shakespeare was quizzed over his future but he has claimed that there have been no discussions with the club's hierarchy.

The 53-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's not in my hands. It's in the club's hands. I've said we'd sit down at the end of the season. I'm more than happy to do that before if it arises but the contract says until the end of the season.

"I've enjoyed it, pitting your wits against one of the best managers in the world, one of the best sides in the world.

"Now is a time to reflect and I'm sure at the end of the season I'll be able to reflect on my own performance as well as the club's."

Leicester are next in action when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.