Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Vardy (61')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Niguez (26')

Craig Shakespeare: 'My future isn't in my hands'

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says that his future "is in the club's hands" after his side bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has suggested that there have been no talks over remaining at the King Power Stadium next season.

Since replacing Claudio Ranieri, the former Foxes assistant has won six of his 10 matches in charge, but he was unable to prolong the club's interest in the Champions League as they bowed out of the competition against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

After a valiant effort against last season's runners-up, Shakespeare was quizzed over his future but he has claimed that there have been no discussions with the club's hierarchy.

The 53-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It's not in my hands. It's in the club's hands. I've said we'd sit down at the end of the season. I'm more than happy to do that before if it arises but the contract says until the end of the season.

"I've enjoyed it, pitting your wits against one of the best managers in the world, one of the best sides in the world.

"Now is a time to reflect and I'm sure at the end of the season I'll be able to reflect on my own performance as well as the club's."

Leicester are next in action when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'No shame in CL exit'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-1 (1-2 on agg) Atletico Madrid
 Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Leicester City and Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Result: Valiant Leicester City bow out of Champions League after Atletico Madrid draw
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare: 'My future isn't in my hands'
Shakespeare: 'No shame in CL exit'Vardy: 'We can be proud of CL effort'Team News: Torres starts on Atletico benchShakespeare refuses to dwell on penaltySimeone predicts tight game at Leicester
Shakespeare hopeful of Wes Morgan returnCraig Shakespeare calls for 'smart heads'Preview: Leicester vs. Atletico MadridWatford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?Benteke: 'We deserved to beat Leicester'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 