Craig Shakespeare: Wes Morgan "touch and go" for West Bromwich Albion match

Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare insists that he will not risk Wes Morgan against West Bromwich Albion unless he is fully fit, but 'expects' his skipper to be ready.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he is still unsure whether skipper Wes Morgan will be fit in time to feature against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns this weekend.

The Jamaica international has battled with a back and hamstring injury of late, the latter of which ruled him out of the meeting with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Morgan has managed just three appearances since the beginning of March, but Shakespeare remains hopeful of having the centre-back among his options for Saturday's local showdown in the West Midlands.

"It will be touch and go with Wes. If he joins in today, it'll be a late shout for tomorrow," he told reporters. "I won't put him at risk, but knowing his character, he'll want to play.

"He'll be given every opportunity to prove his fitness. I expect him to be ready."

Morgan has appeared 40 times for Leicester in all competitions this season, including 27 starts in the Premier League.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
