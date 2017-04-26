Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reveals that Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to injury,

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to injury.

Morgan has only recently returned from a back problem but has since suffered a hamstring strain, while Slimani has damaged his groin and will not be fit to feature at the Emirates Stadium.

Shakespeare also revealed that Nampalys Mendy will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

"Unfortunately Wes Morgan won't make it. I think he just overstretched his hamstring. It's not a full pull but we're just mindful of it. Islam Slimani has a groin strain [and will miss the game]," he told reporters.

"Unfortunately Papy Mendy has had an operation on his ankle. He will be out for the rest of the season I'm afraid."

Leicester are winless in their last four matches across all competitions after winning their first six in a row under Shakespeare.