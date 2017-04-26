Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Wes Morgan, Islam Slimani out of Arsenal clash

Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reveals that Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to injury,
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 13:37 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Wes Morgan and Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal due to injury.

Morgan has only recently returned from a back problem but has since suffered a hamstring strain, while Slimani has damaged his groin and will not be fit to feature at the Emirates Stadium.

Shakespeare also revealed that Nampalys Mendy will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

"Unfortunately Wes Morgan won't make it. I think he just overstretched his hamstring. It's not a full pull but we're just mindful of it. Islam Slimani has a groin strain [and will miss the game]," he told reporters.

"Unfortunately Papy Mendy has had an operation on his ankle. He will be out for the rest of the season I'm afraid."

Leicester are winless in their last four matches across all competitions after winning their first six in a row under Shakespeare.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 