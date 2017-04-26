Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare admits that his players were "dejected" after a late own goal from Robert Huth cost them a point away at Arsenal.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was 'cruel' on his players.

The Foxes impressed during the Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium but four minutes from time, an unfortunate own goal from Robert Huth led to the Gunners claiming the three points.

The result leaves Leicester just six points above the relegation zone, and Shakespeare admits that his team still have some work to do in order to retain their top-flight status.

The 53-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We showed resilience in our defending, but we have not got any points on the board to show for it.

"We restricted them and were cruelly beaten by a deflected shot. We have got a dejected dressing room in there. We have not got enough points yet and we need to put more on the board."

Leicester are next in action when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.