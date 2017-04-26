Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,829
Arsenal
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Huth (86' og.)
Xhaka (82'), Sanchez (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Simpson (38'), Fuchs (52'), Benalouane (80'), Huth (94')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City are dejected'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare admits that his players were "dejected" after a late own goal from Robert Huth cost them a point away at Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 09:28 UK

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was 'cruel' on his players.

The Foxes impressed during the Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium but four minutes from time, an unfortunate own goal from Robert Huth led to the Gunners claiming the three points.

The result leaves Leicester just six points above the relegation zone, and Shakespeare admits that his team still have some work to do in order to retain their top-flight status.

The 53-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We showed resilience in our defending, but we have not got any points on the board to show for it.

"We restricted them and were cruelly beaten by a deflected shot. We have got a dejected dressing room in there. We have not got enough points yet and we need to put more on the board."

Leicester are next in action when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Leicester made life tough'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Robert Huth, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger defends Alexis Sanchez after throw-in incident
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City are dejected'
Wenger: 'Leicester made life tough'Result: Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over LeicesterJamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'Team News: Walcott starts for Arsenal in Leicester clashLeicester plan another move in non-league?
Wenger has no regrets over failed Vardy swoopShakespeare not worried about summer exitsWenger plays down Oxlade-Chamberlain injuryPreview: Arsenal vs. Leicester CityShakespeare: 'Leicester not safe yet'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 