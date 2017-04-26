A late own goal from Robert Huth gives Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have kept their hopes of a top-four spot alive with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League.

It looked as though Leicester would heap more pressure on Arsene Wenger, but a late own goal from Robert Huth denied the Foxes what would have been a deserved point.

The result leaves Craig Shakespeare's side six points above the relegation zone, while Arsenal now sit in sixth ahead of the Manchester derby - involving two of their immediate rivals - on Thursday night.

Arsenal went into the match on the back of reaching the FA Cup final on Sunday, but they began lethargically in North London as Leicester threatened an early goal through Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton, but Vardy was only able to hit the side-netting when presented with a chance.

The first opportunity for Arsenal fell to Francois Coquelin - who has never scored for the Gunners in 142 appearances - but his 25-yard strike was well saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Back came Leicester through Riyad Mahrez, who saw a half-volley tipped over the crossbar by Petr Cech, before Schmeichel was required to make a tremendous intervention to prevent Walcott from poking the ball into the bottom corner from close range.

As the first half drew to a close, Mahrez hit the side-netting after receiving a raking pass in the final third, but it was Arsenal who almost went ahead in the final moments before the break.

Alexis Sanchez received the ball around 25 yards from goal before lashing a shot against the crossbar from 25 yards out with Schmeichel seemingly beaten.

Like in the first half, it was Leicester who made the greater impression after kickoff and Wilfred Ndidi should perhaps have done better when heading Christian Fuchs's long throw on goal, only to see Cech make a comfortable save.

To Arsenal's credit, they responded - like they did in the first half - but they were not putting Schmeichel under enough pressure in the Leicester goal with Laurent Koscielny and Sanchez not troubling the Dane.

Arsene Wenger was aware that he could not afford any more dropped points - especially at the Emirates - and he wasted little time before introducing Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud as he went in search of what would likely be a winning goal.

However, Leicester remained a threat at the other end of the pitch and only a last-gasp block from Gabriel Paulista prevent Shinji Okazaki from giving the visitors the lead.

It appeared that Leicester were going to do enough to hang on for a potentially precious point, but all of their hard work was undone when they went behind through an own goal from Huth.

Nacho Monreal's shot was goalbound but it required a significant deflection from the defender to divert the ball past Schmeichel and into the net.

Leicester attempted to find a late equaliser, but Arsenal had little problem in seeing out the remainder of the game as Wenger made it three wins in a row in all competitions.