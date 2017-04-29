Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy calls for "perfect" Craig Shakespeare to stay on

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy insists that the appointment of Craig Shakespeare in February has "definitely benefited" the side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 13:02 UK

Jamie Vardy has admitted that he and his Leicester City teammates are desperate for Craig Shakespeare to be handed the managerial job on a permanent basis.

The 53-year-old was put in charge until the end of the season following the controversial sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February, helping to transform the club's fortunes in the two months since.

Leicester were sliding down the division and found themselves just one point above the dropzone when Shakespeare took over, initially on a caretaker basis before being given the nod to see through the rest of the season.

After winning his first six games in charge, Shakespeare quickly won the players over and has now been backed to remain in place come the start of 2017-18.

"I think he would be most of the lads' choice. It's not down to us, that's up to the hierarchy, but he's definitely put himself up there," Vardy told Sky Sports News. "It's been brilliant, a brilliant return for him, but we've got to keep that going until the end of the season.

"We've gone back to playing what we know. Everyone knows exactly what their role is, and what benefits the team, and it's managed to turn our fortunes around and drag us out of the relegation zone. Shakey been great, but he's been with us over the years. With some of the lads he's been there all the time.

"For him to know us, exactly how we are, he's just basically stayed himself. He's still there, we can still call him 'Shakey' even if some of the lads have started calling him 'boss'! He's got everyone geed up again, and everyone raring to go for every single game.

"It has definitely benefited us. Shakey, when he was assistant, was always the one you go to if you had any issues, and he'd relay it to the boss. He's still been exactly the same, you can go to him, and he'll say it exactly how it is. Which is perfect for us at the minute."

A five-match winning streak has since been followed up by a run of five games without a victory for Leicester, who are still not assured of Premier League safety.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamie Vardy, Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Jamie Vardy calls for "perfect" Craig Shakespeare to stay on
 Leicester City's Robert Huth appeals to the referee at the end of the Premier League match against Arsenal on April 26, 2017
Robert Huth takes social medial swipe at Alexis Sanchez
 Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: Wes Morgan "touch and go" for West Bromwich Albion match
Shakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Craig Shakespeare: 'We are dejected'Wenger defends Sanchez after throw-in incidentWenger: 'Leicester made life tough'
Result: Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over LeicesterJamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'Team News: Walcott starts for Arsenal in Leicester clashLive Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happenedLeicester plan another move in non-league?
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Major League Soccer
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 