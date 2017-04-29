Islam Slimani returns to the matchday squad as Leicester City travel to West Bromwich Albion.

The striker, who has spent the last three games out with a groin problem, begins the game on the bench, where is he joined by Leonardo Ulloa in the only change from the midweek defeat to Arsenal as Shinji Okazaki takes his place alongside Jamie Vardy in attack.

Captain Wes Morgan remains out with the hamstring injury that miss out at the Emirates as the Foxes try to break a winless run of five matches.

Well-rested West Brom, meanwhile, make three changes from the loss to Liverpool weekend before last.

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu are out of action due to injuries sustained during training and are replaced by James McClean and Salomon Rondon respectively, while Allan Nyom starts in favour of the benched Darren Fletcher.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Morrison, Livermore, Yacob; Chadli, Rondon, Brunt

Subs: Marc Wilson, Myhill, McClean, Fletcher, Harper, Leko, Field

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Ulloa

