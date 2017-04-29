Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Team News: Islam Slimani on bench for Leicester City against West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Islam Slimani returns to the matchday squad as Leicester City travel to West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Islam Slimani returns to the matchday squad as Leicester City travel to West Bromwich Albion.

The striker, who has spent the last three games out with a groin problem, begins the game on the bench, where is he joined by Leonardo Ulloa in the only change from the midweek defeat to Arsenal as Shinji Okazaki takes his place alongside Jamie Vardy in attack.

Captain Wes Morgan remains out with the hamstring injury that miss out at the Emirates as the Foxes try to break a winless run of five matches.

Well-rested West Brom, meanwhile, make three changes from the loss to Liverpool weekend before last.

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu are out of action due to injuries sustained during training and are replaced by James McClean and Salomon Rondon respectively, while Allan Nyom starts in favour of the benched Darren Fletcher.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Morrison, Livermore, Yacob; Chadli, Rondon, Brunt
Subs: Marc Wilson, Myhill, McClean, Fletcher, Harper, Leko, Field

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray, Ulloa

Keep up to date with all the action from The Hawthorns with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Laurent Koscielny and Salomon Rondon battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'
Your Comments
