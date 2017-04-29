Tony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon needs a goal'

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis admits that striker Salomon Rondon is in need of a goal after failing to hit the back of the net since December 14.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has admitted that Salomon Rondon's confidence will only improve by ending his long scoring drought.

Rondon has not netted in his last 18 appearances in all competitions, with his last contribution coming against Swansea City on December 14 when he scored a hat-trick.

However, the Venezuelan forward will get another chance against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon after an injury to Hal Robson-Kanu.

The 59-year-old told reporters: "Salomon Rondon has the chance to come in and score goals. He is a great lad and everybody likes him around the place.

"He just needs a goal. All strikers go through periods when they don't score. He needs one for confidence."

Despite over four months without a goal, Rondon has still managed to score seven times in the Premier League this season.