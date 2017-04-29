Craig Shakespeare challenges his players to win all their remaining fixtures after effectively making sure of their Premier League status with victory at The Hawthorns.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has declared himself "pleased" with his side's 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

A goal just before half time from Jamie Vardy - his third in a row at this ground - settled a largely uneventful Midlands derby on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester managed just that one Vardy shot on goal, coming after a West Brom error in midfield, but Shakespeare was happy with the way his men saw things through to move up to 40 points for the season.

"I haven't seen any other results yet but I am just pleased with our performance today," he told BBC Sport. "We showed different aspects today - it was a gutsy performance.

"I want Jamie Vardy to finish on a high. He's scored quite a few of late and I want that to continue. It will be a difficult end to the season and we have to try and win every game we can."

Vardy has scored eight goals in 11 games since Shakespeare took charge of the club in February, already more than he managed in 32 games under previous boss Claudio Ranieri earlier in the season.