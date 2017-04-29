New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Inter Milan have joined Arsenal in declaring their interest in Barcelona ace Arda Turan, who could be available to sign for £25m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 13:02 UK

Barcelona forward Arda Turan could reportedly be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Inter Milan and Arsenal after the Italian club made their interest known.

The Turkey international is said to be on the market for around £25m this summer after failing to nail down a regular starting spot at Camp Nou since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Turan has started 23 league games for Barca since being officially registered to play midway through last season and, according to Turkish publication Fanatik, he could now be on his way out of Catalonia.

Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose own future in North London is in the balance, while Inter are looking to bolster their squad ahead of a European charge next season.

Turan has 11 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal eye Turan as Ozil replacement?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arda Turan, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Karren Brady: 'Arsene Wenger can't beat player power'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
Fans project 'Wenger Out' sign onto Emirates StadiumWenger: 'Formation getting best out of us'Wenger predicts "difficult" spell for SpursArsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?Robert Pires expects Arsenal to sign Mbappe
Pochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele AlliHuth takes social media swipe at SanchezWenger: 'My players have the mental strength'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid hoping to nab Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella?
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Neymar will control his temper'
Barca report Malaga president over "scum" commentAgent: 'Only four clubs can afford Mbappe'Enrique: 'Gomes has humongous potential'Result: Barca move three points clear at summitLive Commentary: Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna - as it happened
Frank de Boer: 'Eriksen ready for Barcelona'Messi pleased to take "important step"Ronaldinho "very happy" for Lionel MessiIniesta: 'Lionel Messi is a blessing'Pique: 'Ramos deserved red card'
> Barcelona Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Inter Milan join Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona's Arda Turan?
 Matteo Darmian of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Matteo Darmian refuses to rule out Manchester United exit
 Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian on Inter Milan radar
Pochettino "not worried" about Alderweireld linksAtletico deny Simeone Inter Milan linkItalian giants to target Liverpool defender?Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Man United ready to bid £51m for Perisic?
Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitSpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Mourinho: 'Trip to Croatia not a scouting mission'
> Inter Milan Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Major League Soccer
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 