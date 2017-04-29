A report claims that Inter Milan have joined Arsenal in declaring their interest in Barcelona ace Arda Turan, who could be available to sign for £25m.

Barcelona forward Arda Turan could reportedly be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Inter Milan and Arsenal after the Italian club made their interest known.

The Turkey international is said to be on the market for around £25m this summer after failing to nail down a regular starting spot at Camp Nou since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Turan has started 23 league games for Barca since being officially registered to play midway through last season and, according to Turkish publication Fanatik, he could now be on his way out of Catalonia.

Arsenal are understood to be hopeful of signing the 30-year-old as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, whose own future in North London is in the balance, while Inter are looking to bolster their squad ahead of a European charge next season.

Turan has 11 goals and four assists in 26 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season.