Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-2
Burnley

Benteke (43'), Zaha (50')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Barnes (8'), Gray (85')

Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace should have won a penalty against Burnley'

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce believes that Crystal Palace should have had a penalty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley, but admits that the Eagles were unable to break the Clarets down.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 22:33 UK

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Crystal Palace should have been awarded a penalty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley, but admits that his side were unable to break the Clarets down.

Sean Dyche's charges grabbed their first Premier League away win of the season on Saturday and pulled clear of the drop zone thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray.

However, Allardyce felt that the Eagles should have had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot at Selhurst Park after Jon Flanagan upended Wilfried Zaha early in the second half.

"Flanagan took his heel from behind and it's a 100 percent penalty," the Palace boss told Sky Sports News. "But I can't control that.

"The disappointment is the two goals we gave away and how easy it was for them to score. We were bad in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second. We camped Burnley into their own half but we couldn't find a way through.

"It was very difficult when they got a goal in front and they could go deep into their penalty area and put lots of bodies in there, and it's hard to break that down. You have to give Burnley a lot of credit, they defended like we have done recently at places like Chelsea and Liverpool."

Up next for 16th-placed Palace is a trip to Manchester City next Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha of Manchester United runs for the ball during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 2013
Read Next:
Wilfried Zaha: 'Man United criticism hurt'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Sean Dyche, Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray, Wilfried Zaha, Jon Flanagan, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace should have won a penalty against Burnley'
 Wilfried Zaha of Manchester United runs for the ball during the FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 2013
Wilfried Zaha: 'Manchester United criticism hurt'
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray inspire Burnley to first away win of season
Team News: Mamadou Sakho misses out for PalaceKlopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injuryReport: Palace eye Soualiho MeitePL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Allardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'
Result: Eriksen strike keeps Spurs in title raceReport: Palace to double Zaha's wagesPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Walker, Davies return for SpursLive Commentary: Palace 0-1 Spurs - as it happened
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 