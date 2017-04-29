Sam Allardyce believes that Crystal Palace should have had a penalty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley, but admits that the Eagles were unable to break the Clarets down.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Crystal Palace should have been awarded a penalty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley, but admits that his side were unable to break the Clarets down.

Sean Dyche's charges grabbed their first Premier League away win of the season on Saturday and pulled clear of the drop zone thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray.

However, Allardyce felt that the Eagles should have had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot at Selhurst Park after Jon Flanagan upended Wilfried Zaha early in the second half.

"Flanagan took his heel from behind and it's a 100 percent penalty," the Palace boss told Sky Sports News. "But I can't control that.

"The disappointment is the two goals we gave away and how easy it was for them to score. We were bad in the first half but I thought we were excellent in the second. We camped Burnley into their own half but we couldn't find a way through.

"It was very difficult when they got a goal in front and they could go deep into their penalty area and put lots of bodies in there, and it's hard to break that down. You have to give Burnley a lot of credit, they defended like we have done recently at places like Chelsea and Liverpool."

Up next for 16th-placed Palace is a trip to Manchester City next Saturday.