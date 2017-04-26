Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has reportedly been offered a new £120,000-a-week deal to stay at Selhurst Park, amid rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old, who is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2020, has been heavily linked with a switch to Spurs in recent weeks following his most proficient Premier League season to date.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce recently confessed that he has a tough task on his hands keeping Zaha at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window should a big-money offer by tabled by the Lilywhites.

It is claimed by The Sun that a double-your-money contract has been offered to the Ivory Coast international, however, taking his wages to £120,000 a week, which the Eagles hope will be enough to tempt him into sticking around in South London.

Zaha has scored six goals and assisted nine more in the top flight this term, compared to just nine combined in his past two seasons at this level with Palace.