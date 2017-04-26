Barcelona legend Xavi denies making Dele Alli claims to 'The Sun'

Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Xavi insists that he did not give an interview to 'The Sun' regarding the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 19:41 UK

Barcelona legend Xavi has categorically denied giving an interview to The Sun in which he claimed that his former manager Pep Guardiola was interested in signing Dele Alli.

The British tabloid published quotes on Tuesday made by Xavi, who supposedly backed Guardiola to make a world-record bid to bring Alli from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City in the summer.

However, the 37-year-old - now plying his trade in Qatar with Al Sadd - told Spanish daily Sport that no interview took place and that he has never commented on the future of Alli.

Both Guardiola and Tottenham boss Pochettino were asked about Xavi's quotes in their press conferences this week, with the former ruling out a summer bid for the England international.

The Sun has already been banned from Goodison Park this season for comments made regarding Ross Barkley, while Chester and Tranmere Rovers have also recently expelled the tabloid.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Man City do not want Alli'
>
View our homepages for Xavi, Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Barcelona legend Xavi denies making Dele Alli claims to 'The Sun'
 Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Kyle Walker, Ben Davies return for Tottenham Hotspur
Guardiola: 'Man City do not want Alli'Conte: 'We must be confident for future'Hazard: 'We have put pressure on Spurs'Kevin Stewart 'has hernia operation'Frank de Boer: 'Eriksen ready for Barcelona'
Pochettino "cannot guarantee" Alli stayPochettino: 'Tottenham team are winners'Pochettino "not sure" Spurs can catch ChelseaReport: Tottenham eye Harry MaguireReport: Walker to consider Tottenham future
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Barcelona legend Xavi denies making Dele Alli claims to 'The Sun'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City do not want Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli'
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Silva "real doubt" for Manchester derbyGuardiola: 'Aguero fit, Jesus ready'Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryReport: Man City end Mbappe pursuitMourinho: 'Derby not about Guardiola rivalry'
Emre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 