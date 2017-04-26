Xavi insists that he did not give an interview to 'The Sun' regarding the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

Barcelona legend Xavi has categorically denied giving an interview to The Sun in which he claimed that his former manager Pep Guardiola was interested in signing Dele Alli.

The British tabloid published quotes on Tuesday made by Xavi, who supposedly backed Guardiola to make a world-record bid to bring Alli from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City in the summer.

However, the 37-year-old - now plying his trade in Qatar with Al Sadd - told Spanish daily Sport that no interview took place and that he has never commented on the future of Alli.

Both Guardiola and Tottenham boss Pochettino were asked about Xavi's quotes in their press conferences this week, with the former ruling out a summer bid for the England international.

The Sun has already been banned from Goodison Park this season for comments made regarding Ross Barkley, while Chester and Tranmere Rovers have also recently expelled the tabloid.