Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 39,328
Everton
3-1
Burnley
Jagielka (49'), Mee (70' og.), Lukaku (74')
Gueye (29'), Barkley (72')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Vokes (52' pen.)

Phil Jagielka: 'Nothing fazes Ross Barkley'

Ross Barkley celebrates with supporters during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton captain Phil Jagielka insists that "nothing fazes" Ross Barkley after he responded to a week of off-field controversies by helping the team to a 3-1 win over Burnley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has claimed that "nothing fazes" Ross Barkley after the midfielder overcame a difficult week to help his side to a 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The 23-year-old found himself at the centre of two off-field controversies this week, first after being allegedly punched on a night out and then when he was the subject of derogatory comments in The Sun newspaper.

However, he was named in the starting lineup for the visit of Burnley yesterday and responded by forcing an own goal from Ben Mee in addition to making a crucial clearance off his own line.

"I've known Ross for a long time now. He's been around the first-team for a long, long time and nothing fazes him," Jagielka told BBC Sport.

"These things can happen. It's not ideal but, character-wise, he was still out there for the Academy Day this week and joined in.

"He's a normal lad who likes to play football and I'm going to give him that goal, even though it might only go down as an assist."

Jagielka was also on the scoresheet as Everton made it eight home wins on the bounce in the Premier League.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
