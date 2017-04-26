Manchester City star David Silva a "real doubt" for derby clash

David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a "real doubt" for Thursday's derby clash against Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 17:19 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that David Silva is a "real doubt" for Thursday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard was substituted in the first half of last weekend's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal after getting hurt in a challenge from Gabriel Paulista.

Sergio Aguero also suffered a knock in the match, but he has been declared fit for the contest against United, which could prove vital in their top-four hopes.

"David Silva is a real, real doubt, I don't know if he will be ready to play after what happened in the first minutes in the semi-final," Guardiola told reporters in Wednesday's press conference.

City currently reside fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above their neighbours with six games left to play.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Aguero fit, Jesus ready'
>
View our homepages for David Silva, Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Paulista, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Barcelona legend Xavi denies making Dele Alli claims to 'The Sun'
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City do not want Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli'
 Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Silva "real doubt" for Manchester derbyGuardiola: 'Aguero fit, Jesus ready'Guardiola plays down Mourinho rivalryReport: Man City end Mbappe pursuitMourinho: 'Derby not about Guardiola rivalry'
Emre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 