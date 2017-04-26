Manchester City playmaker David Silva is a "real doubt" for Thursday's derby clash against Manchester United.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that David Silva is a "real doubt" for Thursday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard was substituted in the first half of last weekend's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal after getting hurt in a challenge from Gabriel Paulista.

Sergio Aguero also suffered a knock in the match, but he has been declared fit for the contest against United, which could prove vital in their top-four hopes.

"David Silva is a real, real doubt, I don't know if he will be ready to play after what happened in the first minutes in the semi-final," Guardiola told reporters in Wednesday's press conference.

City currently reside fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above their neighbours with six games left to play.