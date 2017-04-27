Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero fit, Gabriel Jesus is ready'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hints that Gabriel Jesus could play some part of Thursday's derby showdown with Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has indicated that both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will feature in his squad for Thursday's derby with Manchester United.

Aguero was initially regarded as doubtful for the clash after picking up a knock in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal, while Jesus has been absent since February with a broken metatarsal.

However, Guardiola has hinted that he will have both players available for what is a crucial fixture in the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "Gabriel Jesus is ready but his physical condition is not optimal. Sergio Aguero is much better - he will be ready.

"Aguero and Jesus can play together, it depends on the way we want to play. If you play without wingers, more narrow, they can play."

City head into the game with a one-point advantage over fifth-place United in the table.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
