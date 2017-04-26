Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli this summer.

Barcelona legend Xavi recently suggested that Alli would be the type of player that Guardiola would go for ahead of the summer transfer window.

Doubts over the England international's future at White Hart Lane grew when Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he "cannot guarantee" that Alli will be at the club next season.

However, Guardiola has told his North London opponents to calm down as he will not be in the market for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

"Mauricio Pochettino has to stay calm," Guardiola told Sky Sports News. "Dele Alli will be his player next season. I am pretty sure about that. We don't want him.

"He is a fantastic player, good, new, English footballer. He's a fighter. He's good. He's someone who attacks the box and is one of the most fantastic players I have ever seen in my life. But Manchester City doesn't want Dele Alli."

Alli, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, signed a new six-year contract last September.