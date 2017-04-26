New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City do not want Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he is not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli this summer.
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that the club are not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli.

Barcelona legend Xavi recently suggested that Alli would be the type of player that Guardiola would go for ahead of the summer transfer window.

Doubts over the England international's future at White Hart Lane grew when Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he "cannot guarantee" that Alli will be at the club next season.

However, Guardiola has told his North London opponents to calm down as he will not be in the market for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

"Mauricio Pochettino has to stay calm," Guardiola told Sky Sports News. "Dele Alli will be his player next season. I am pretty sure about that. We don't want him.

"He is a fantastic player, good, new, English footballer. He's a fighter. He's good. He's someone who attacks the box and is one of the most fantastic players I have ever seen in my life. But Manchester City doesn't want Dele Alli."

Alli, who has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, signed a new six-year contract last September.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
